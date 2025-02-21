Emergency services are on the sceneEmergency services are on the scene
Shops evacuated after suspected gas leak at West Sussex retail park

By Connor Gormley
Published 21st Feb 2025, 14:09 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 14:36 BST
Several shops at a retail park in West Sussex were evacuated earlier today (February 21) following the activation of methane gas alarms, West Sussex Fire and Rescue have said.

The alarms went off at Portfield Retail Park, near Chichester, and emergency services have evacuated Currys, John Lewis and Marks and Spencer as a precaution.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said officers and one crew from Chichester Fire Station are on the scene, carrying out an investigation.

"Other premises at the site are still operating as usual, but would urge people to avoid the area at this time if their journey is not essential,” they added.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue is leading the way, and has a team conducting an inspection of the evacuated sites.

