Shoreham aims to make the UK's first cancer survivor crew for racing outrigger canoes

Outrigger canoes have been traversing the Pacific Ocean for over 4000 years. Somewhat more recently, the distinctive looking boats have started appearing in the UK, with new clubs popping up across the country, including one in Shoreham-by-Sea, started by a couple of surfers.

Outrigger canoes line up to to race in Shoreham-by-sea

Realising the physical health benefits and therapeutic good of the sport, Shoreham Outrigger Canoe Club (SOCC) had an idea to form a crew entirely of individuals affected by cancer, and now they’re looking for crew members.

Research has shown that physical activity alongside chemotherapy, radiotherapy or surgery, can help to reduce pain, fatigue and anxiety and minimise the side effects of treatment. Patients who exercised suffered fewer complications and needed shorter hospital stays. Last year medical experts advocated for GPs to socially prescribe activities alongside cancer treatment.

The ambition is to create a network of cancer survivor crews across the country who will race each other in the national league. Shoreham-by-Sea hopes to be the country’s first. They have been working closely with the Sussex Cancer Fund to recruit paddlers.

The sport, which originated in Tahiti in the early 19th century, is growing rapidly here in the UK. For the first time ever last year, GB played host to the world sprint championships at Eton Dorney, with Great Britain’s premier women winning a bronze medal.

Shoreham Outrigger Canoe Club is only just over a year old itself, and this summer three of its members will be representing Great Britain at the World Championships in Samoa.

For more information please email [email protected] No current level of fitness is required. SOCC would love to hear from you!

The club are also looking to supply the cancer survivor crew with their own buoyancy aids and paddles. If anyone could help with such a donation, please email the address above.

