Families have paid tribute to the 11 men who lost their lives when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed onto the A27 during a display at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015.

An inquest began at County Hall North in Horsham this week – seven years after the tragedy.

Opening the hearing on Wednesday (November 30), West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her ‘deepest regret’ that families had been made to wait so long to get answers.

Day one of the inquest heard some of the emotional ‘pen portraits’, written by families of the victims. These tributes, accompanied by photo slideshows, continued on Friday (December 2).

This how the 11 victims were remembered:

James (Graham) Mallinson, 72, of Newick

Graham Mallinson, a retired engineer, had driven to watch the Shoreham Airshow and left his car half a mile away in a layby.

His family told the inquest he was a ‘highly respected engineer’ and a gentle man who will ‘always will be remembered for his kindness’.

They added: “He always put others before himself. He was totally reliable, loyal and honest, with a wonderful dry sense of humour. He was a true gentleman and a wonderful husband and father.”

A volunteer at the Bluebell Railway, Mr Mallinson was a passionate steam railway enthusiast throughout his life and was also a ‘brilliant photographer’.

His family have been left ‘totally devastated by his loss’ and ‘struggling to come to terms with the shocking circumstances’.

"The family is extremely fragile and it’s an ongoing nightmare. He was so pivotal in such a small family.

"He was following his passions. He was at the right place, doing what he loved to do best, but at the worst possible time.

Matthew Grimstone, 23, of Brighton

Matthew Grimstonewas travelling on the A27 to play football for Worthing United.

His father Phil told the inquest: “Matthew lost his life due to an aircraft being flown purely for entertainment and for fun.

“This is something we find hard to comprehend and difficult to bear. All his hopes, all his dreams, all the things he never got to do.”

A football fanatic, Matthew played as a goalkeeper and tried his hand at refereeing local football matches. He also took his coaching badges before starting as a apprentice groundsman at Brighton and Hove Albion football club.

Multiple tributes were read out to the inquest, including from his family, friends, work colleagues and his girlfriend – who were ‘ready to make a life together’.

His dad added: "He had an incredible knowledge of random facts. He enjoyed pub quizzes with friends and family.

"He was never flustered and never lost his temper. He was a quiet person with strong and gentle, wonderful presence.

“He was so cruelly taken from us. A young life has been taken so tragically and needlessly.”

Jacob Schilt, 23, of Brighton

Jacob Schilt, another talented footballer, died alongside Matthew. His mum, Caroline, said the pair were ‘completely defenceless’ when the plane crash landed on the road.

She added: “Our lives are tormented. We have missed out on healthy and vibrant son growing into a man. What happened was unthinkable. Our lives were shattered and we will never recover from the effects of that day.”

Jacob was remembered by family and friends as a kind and charming young man, who lit up every room with his ‘tremendous sense of humour and zest for life’.

His mum Caroline told the inquest Jacob was ‘always my little boy and he was my pride and joy’.

He was also a ‘classy, quick and graceful football player’, with heartfelt tributes from former teammates as well people who he met whilst volunteering in Kenya.

When he died, Jacob was working as a delivery driver for Sainsbury’s. The company arranged a charity match with Tesco staff in his memory.

Jacob completed a Geography degree at Portsmouth University, where he met his girlfriend, Megan. He later started his masters at Brighton Uni, with the aim to start a career in town planning.

His family said: "Jacob died in such a tragic and unnecessary way. A void has been left that can never be filled.”

Mark Trussler, 54, of Worthing

Window cleaner Mark Trussler had ridden on his black Suzuki Bandit to watch the Vulcan bomber fly at Shoreham.

His daughter Samantha Hollis paid tribute to her devoted father and ‘larger than life, happy go lucky guy’.

She added: “He had many jobs doing building work. He was a handyman and clients always had a nice word to say about him.

"There were no questions asked if something needed fixed.

"If I needed anything, he would be there. I could always rely on my dad. He had a cheeky charm and could chat to anyone.

"He would have been the best grandad.”

Mr Trussler’s partner, Giovanna Chirico, said he could ‘turn anyone's bad day into one of laughter and smiles’.

“He was the best partner and father,” she said. “He supported children with every ounce.

“I was very privileged to have met Mark and have children together. We made so many memories. No words we’ll come to close to explain how we feel and the void that has been left.”

Mr Trussler's daughter, Mia, said: "He never got to walk me down the aisle but he'll always be with me. I hope he's proud of me and the person I've become."

Mark Reeves, 53, of Seaford

CAD engineer, and motorbike enthusiast Mark Reeves, 53, was watching the airshow at the Shoreham Airport junction.

His younger sister Denise told the inquest that 53 years was ‘not enough for Mark to fulfil what we wanted to do’, as he had ‘dreams and plans for the future’.

Denise spoke of her lifelong admiration for her brother, who was a talented sportsman from a young age.

"For me personally, I have lost the one person who was there from the day I was born,” she said. “I expected him to be there as we grew old together.

“Mark was robbed of so many dreams and plans. He had so much more to give. "

Mr Reeves, who was married for 32 years, was remembered as a ‘kind and adventurous’ grandfather.

"They have all missed so much enrichment. All we have left are our memories of a wonderful man. Many scars are left and the rippling effects are still there to this day.”

Richard Smith, 26, of Hove

Richard Smith, who worked for a cycle traders business, was a keen cyclist. When he died, he was with another of the victims, Dylan Archer, with the intention of meeting other cyclists in South Downs National Park.

Mr Smith had spent the previous evening celebrating his birthday with a BBQ on Brighton beach. His friends said he ‘couldn’t have been happier’.

He was remembered by his mother during the inquest as a ‘talented musician’, who was known for his quiet modesty.

He was ‘intelligent and ‘highly accomplished’, achieving a degree in sound engineering. It was at university, where he met his ‘much loved’ long-term girlfriend.

His mum added: “Richard was unable to tell a lie – he didn’t have a jealous bone in his body.

“He was inspirational to his friends, who considered him to be the best and most loyal. He gloriously kind and mischievously silly.

“He enjoyed life, with a bundle of energy and sharp wit.”

Mrs Smith, who – along with her husband – worked in air traffic control, spoke of their survivors' guilt.

She said: “It should have been us. He was the only member of the family who didn’t like aeroplanes and didn’t know it [the airshow] was taking place.

“My life forever changed that day. It’s been without meaning and purpose for many years.”

Dylan Archer, 42, of Brighton

Mr Archer, an IT company director, was remembered as a ‘lovely, well- liked’ bloke who was ‘respected by all’.

A family statement, read out by lawyer Sarah Stewart read: “It was an horrific incident, which has taken a significant toll on our family. To lose someone so young is an unbelievable tragedy. To lose them in the way we did is impossible to comprehend."

Mr Archer, who lived with his long term partner of 17 years, was a ‘loyal friend’ and ‘quiet, private man’ – who had a ‘sweet and loving nature’.

One work colleague said: “He had a beautiful, bitter sharp, sense of British humour. He was a man of few words but a fantastic person. He passed no judgement. Knowing him was a privilege.”

Maurice Abrahams, 76, of Brighton

Mr Abrahams – a semi-retired chauffeur driver, was en-route to collect a bride for her wedding when the aircraft crashed.

His family told the inquest that Mr Abrahams worked in the Army and police. Later in life, he worked as an electrician, dustman, window cleaner, security guard and owner of two fish and chip shops. He also appeared on television – in an episode of Poirot.

In a statement read out by lawyer Sarah Stewart, Mr Abrahams’ daughters said: “A special life was put out that day. He worked hard all his life.

“We have many memories of travelling to Europe in his vintage cars. He loved camping, DIY, mechanics and travelling to countries and meeting new people.

"He was a friendly and caring man, who would strike a conversation with anyone he met.

"He leaves behind daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he will never meet. He has been taken away from us forever.”

Anthony Brightwell, 53, of Hove

Mr Brightwell – who worked as healthcare manager for the NHS and Brighton City Council – cycled to watch the airshow from the side of A27.

A family tribute, read out by the Coroners’ officer, said he was a man who loved travelling and experiencing new culture, languages and food. He was due to visit Turkey two weeks after the day he died.

They added: “He had a love of aircrafts and WW2 history. He loved cycling trips around West Sussex.

“He was always smiling, thinking about people. He was the life and soul of any gathering. We all miss him so much.”

Matthew Jones, 24, of Littlehampton

Labourer Mr Jones, who was born in Chichester, was travelling in silver BMW with fellow victim Daniele Gaetano Polito.

In a brief statement, read out in the coroners’ court, his parents said that day changed everything.

Daniele Gaetano Polito, 23, of Goring-by-Sea

Shoreham-born construction worker Mr Polito was remembered by his sisters as a loving brother with a ‘cheeky smile’ and ‘charm no one could resist’.

They added: “He was enthusiastic and fun loving. He never judged a soul and put everyone else first.

Daniele leaves behind a young son.