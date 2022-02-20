Shoreham care home celebrates Valentine’s Day

A care home in Shoreham was filled with flowers, cards and sweets to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Kingsland House care home staff and residents celebrated last Monday (February 14) by creating personal heart-shaped messages to decorate the home and gave each other home-made sweets, cakes and treats.
General manager Karen Williams, said, “We’ve all had a lovely day decorating the home and making gifts for each other and for our loved ones. Lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones either in person or via video call. We’ve had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it!”
Resident Betty Brutan, said, “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get involved with the day’s festivities. I really liked making heart-shaped decoration and decorating the home, and all the chocolate treats.”