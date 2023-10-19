Shoreham centenarian is the third generation of his family to celebrate 100th birthday

​​The King's representative presented a Shoreham centenarian with a special birthday card to celebrate his 100th birthday – and discovered he was the third generation of his family to reach the landmark.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant Caroline Nicholls visited Ken Turner, along with Adur District Council chairman Joe Panell, yesterday and they presented him with a birthday card from King Charles lll.

Ken variously puts his longevity down to good genes, as both his father and grandfather lived to be 100, as well as hard work and a clear conscience but also adds a daily drink of beer and an occasional nip of whisky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Glossop, Derbyshire, on October 18, 1923, he went on to work on the London and North-East Railway firing troop and goods trains throughout World War One and was recently reunited with Flying Scotsman on its own centenary tour at The Bluebell Railway.

Ken Turner takes a daily walk around Shoreham town centre and is often seen on the bench opposite the Shoreham Centre, keeping an eye on things. Picture: Rosalind Turner

He moved to Shrewsbury in the 1950s with the family newsagents business, where he and his wife Julie brought up their children, Rosalind and Clive. In 2011, Ken and Julie moved to Shoreham to be near to their daughter and enjoyed making a new life in the centre of the town and being by the sea. Sadly, Julie died in 2021, after 72 years of marriage.

Rosalind said that remarkably, Ken had adapted into a new phase of life, living independently with her support.

She said: "He is very active and enjoys working on the allotment, reading, drawing and always taking a daily walk around town. He is often to be seen on the bench opposite the Shoreham Centre, keeping an eye on things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although his short-term memory is not good, he enjoys life in the moment and has a fund of stories from a world long since disappeared, where horses were the main mode of transport and cars were a rarity, children were free to roam in between school and meals, and most left school at 14 to work in the local mills and factories."