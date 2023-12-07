​A community crowdfunding page has been launched in Shoreham to help preserve an historic church and war memorial.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents and visitors are urged to support the campaign to help repair the eastern wall of the Church of the Good Shepherd on Shoreham Beach and its Calvary War Memorial, which commemorates the lives of the 12 local men who died during the First World War and the seven who perished during World War Two.

The church is 110 years old and the pebble dash on the east wall, where the memorial hangs, has been eroded by decades of wind and rain, causing damp. The wall is badly cracked and currently leaking water. Repairs will involve the removal and replacement of the existing rendering and pebble dash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rev Jane Bartlett, associate vicar, said: "We are hoping that, as a valuable landmark building at the heart of the Shoreham Beach community, residents may be willing to contribute to the repair work of the memorial wall. It will cost £6,000 and, as a church, we get no central funding and rely completely on people’s generosity and goodwill.”

Church of the Good Shepherd treasurer Barry Ward, associate vicar the Rev Jane Bartlett, member Christine Hundertpfund, stewardship officer Dave Worrall and PCC member Louise Durrant

To donate, visit the Church of the Good Shepherd - Memorial Wall page on Crowdfunder.

Built in 1913, the King’s Walk church was due to be demolished during the dark days of 1940, when all buildings on Shoreham Beach were knocked down to protect against the threat of Nazi invasion. After coming across a group of soldiers praying in the church, the officer in charge of demolition recognised its spiritual importance and the landmark was saved.

Today, the church and its hall are valued and important community facilities, widely used by other local organisations and groups. On Sundays, the church often welcomes 100 members and visitors, attending its two or three services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane added: “This remarkable building is open daily to visitors, from 9am to 5pm, and our visitors’ book has numerous references to the peace and comfort found within its walls. It’s a perfect place for prayer and meditation.