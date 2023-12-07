Shoreham church launches crowdfunding page to repair weather-beaten wall an war memorial
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents and visitors are urged to support the campaign to help repair the eastern wall of the Church of the Good Shepherd on Shoreham Beach and its Calvary War Memorial, which commemorates the lives of the 12 local men who died during the First World War and the seven who perished during World War Two.
The church is 110 years old and the pebble dash on the east wall, where the memorial hangs, has been eroded by decades of wind and rain, causing damp. The wall is badly cracked and currently leaking water. Repairs will involve the removal and replacement of the existing rendering and pebble dash.
The Rev Jane Bartlett, associate vicar, said: "We are hoping that, as a valuable landmark building at the heart of the Shoreham Beach community, residents may be willing to contribute to the repair work of the memorial wall. It will cost £6,000 and, as a church, we get no central funding and rely completely on people’s generosity and goodwill.”
To donate, visit the Church of the Good Shepherd - Memorial Wall page on Crowdfunder.
Built in 1913, the King’s Walk church was due to be demolished during the dark days of 1940, when all buildings on Shoreham Beach were knocked down to protect against the threat of Nazi invasion. After coming across a group of soldiers praying in the church, the officer in charge of demolition recognised its spiritual importance and the landmark was saved.
Today, the church and its hall are valued and important community facilities, widely used by other local organisations and groups. On Sundays, the church often welcomes 100 members and visitors, attending its two or three services.
Jane added: “This remarkable building is open daily to visitors, from 9am to 5pm, and our visitors’ book has numerous references to the peace and comfort found within its walls. It’s a perfect place for prayer and meditation.
“If you can support our appeal, it will help us to preserve an important historical building, community space and spiritual home for many local people.”