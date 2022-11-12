Shoreham ex-Royal Marine to pay respects with 10,000 veterans at Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service

James Cobby will be part of the largest ever group of veterans supported by Help for Heroes to attend.

The 30-year-old suffered a traumatic brain injury during a training exercise in 2011 at the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon.

He was awarded an Honorary Green Beret in recognition of his outstanding and enduring support to the Corps and is now supported by Help for Heroes.

James said: “I am proud to have been invited to take part in the parade on Remembrance Sunday. Remembrance is an opportunity to appreciate and recognise all those that have given their lives while serving their country. We must never forget the sacrifice of those who do not get to come home.”

Help for Heroes has been supporting members of the Armed Forces community to live well after service for 15 years. In that time, the military charity has helped more than 27,000 veterans and their families.

In June, James completed the Op Ysbrydoli challenge by climbing the highest peak in the Brecon Beacons, Pen-Y-Fan in Wales, in a specially adapted wheelchair alongside Help for Heroes staff, supporters and other veterans.

He said: “Help for Heroes has enabled me to have more independence and take part in the extreme sports that I enjoy. They also provide social opportunities and I have made many friends through the charity.”

James will be among more than 20 veterans from Help for Heroes wearing distinctive tri-service colours when they march in the national Remembrance Sunday ceremony, held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London.

David Hornsby, a veterans’ clinical advisor at Help for Heroes, said: “Remembrance is not just about one day - I think it’s all year round for veterans, but the ceremonies on Remembrance Sunday are an incredibly poignant focus for me.