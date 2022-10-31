Shoreham RNLI lifeboats were called to a mayday incident on October 29.

Shoreham RNLI’s all weather lifeboat was launched to a mayday incident afternoon after a 15 metre fishing boat with three people on board was reported to have been taking on water, ten miles south east of Shoreham.

Lifeboats from Shoreham’s RNLI were called to the incident and stood by at the fishing boat until the issue was solved.

All of the fishing boat’s crew were unharmed and went on their way.

Lifeboats from Brighton RNLI were also tasked to help in the incident, but stood down before attending.

Shoreham’s lifeboats were called into action again the very next evening.

Their inshore lifeboat was called to deal with incident at 12.28am which saw the inshore lifeboat called out to service.