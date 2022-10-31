Edit Account-Sign Out
Shoreham lifeboat called to mayday incident

Lifeboats from Shoreham RNLI were called to a mayday incident on Saturday, October 29.

By Sam Pole
2 hours ago
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 9:10am
Shoreham RNLI’s all weather lifeboat was launched to a mayday incident afternoon after a 15 metre fishing boat with three people on board was reported to have been taking on water, ten miles south east of Shoreham.

Lifeboats from Shoreham’s RNLI were called to the incident and stood by at the fishing boat until the issue was solved.

All of the fishing boat’s crew were unharmed and went on their way.

Lifeboats from Brighton RNLI were also tasked to help in the incident, but stood down before attending.

Shoreham’s lifeboats were called into action again the very next evening.

Their inshore lifeboat was called to deal with incident at 12.28am which saw the inshore lifeboat called out to service.

This was then quickly followed at 12.51am where the RNLI’s all weather lifeboat was called to assist the inshore lifeboat.

