Shoreham Lifeboat delivers coxswain to Worthing beach to lay wreath at Splash Point Memorial Garden for RNLI bicentenary

The Worthing Society organised a tribute on Sunday for the bicentenary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and Shoreham Harbour's all-weather lifeboat delivered coxswain Simon Williams to the beach to join mayor Ibsha Choudhury to lay a wreath.

Susan Belton, society chair, said: "The society is delighted and honoured to hold an event in tribute to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution bicentenary and to joinly honour the Worthing lifeboatmen, who were just fishermen who went out in the very early days in open boats. What a contrast to the high-technology craft that we have today!

"I think it's very important that this part of our maritime heritage is recorded and is honoured as part of Worthing's social history."

The garden, with a Welsh slate memorial, was put in place as the last phase of the Splash Point regeneration programme in 2012 and the Worthing Society proposed that it be dedicated to the RNLI and Worthing's brave fishermen, who operated a horse-drawn lifeboat from a station west of the pier. The information board was added in 2019, thanks to a significant donation.

Simon was greeted on the beach by local historian Rob Blann, whose great uncle was the last coxswain of the Worthing lifeboats.

Rob, who wrote the book A Town's Pride about Worthing's original lifeboatmen, said: "When the RNLI was founded 200 years ago, never before had there been such a need to organise a rescue service covering our extensive British coastline, a coastline with more than 2,000 shipwrecks every year.

"Worthing itself had its fair number of wrecks but calls for a lifeboat to be stationed here went unheeded, even when 11 local fishermen drowned on a rescue mission to the Lalla Rookh at the height of a violent storm in 1850.

"So, Worthing ventured alone and managed to raise sufficient money for an independent, self-righting lifeboat, built in Littlehampton and stationed here from 1854, with a lifeboat house.

"After operating successfully for 11 years, the RNLI took over the running of the station, building a new lifeboat and a new lifeboat house.

"Since 1824, volunteer crews around the country have launched their lifeboats more than 380,000 times, saving more than 144,000 people. That equates to two lives every day over the past 200 years.

"Over the course of the Second World War, the RNLI continued to operate and saved as many as 6,376 lives. Lifeboat crews towed vessels loaded with explosives, navigated minefields and rescued airmen who had been shot down, including those from enemy planes.

"The RNLI has a one crew pledge, to save, without judgement, every person it can, staying true to Sir William Hillary's vision when he founded the institution."

Susan highlighted the Lalla Rookh rescue attempt as the worst disaster for the town's lifeboatmen.

She added: "In 1850, 11 lifeboatmen were lost trying to rescue the schooner and there were 38 widows and children. I think that's really what spurred on the town to commit funds for a lifeboat in 1853.

"The RNLI later took over but it was still our Worthing fishermen who were going out as crew and who were making such a wonderful contribution to our maritime history."

In 1865, 41 years after the Royal National Lifeboat Institution was founded, Worthing's independent lifeboat station was taken over by the RNLI, who built a new lifeboat and lifeboat house, together costing a total of £582.

Rob said: "Compare that with today's costs. It can take between £5million and £10million to build an all-weather lifeboat and slipway-launch lifeboat house suitable for hazardous conditions. Funded by public donations and legacies, without government support and restrictions, the RNLI source the very best in up-to-date technology and rescue equipment.

"During those 41 years between 1824 and 1865, before the RNLI took over the Worthing station, they had already established 153 lifeboat stations around Britain, 19 of them in the south east, rescuing a total of almost 15,000 lives.

"There are now 238 lifeboat stations on standby for when the 'shout' comes, operating more than 400 lifeboats. And the total number of lives saved stands in excess of 144,000, but more than 600 lifeboat crew have lost their lives in service.

"We pay tribute to those selfless men today, while remembering in particular our own brave fishermen and lifeboatmen of Worthing, here at their dedicated memorial garden."

Included in the order of service was a picture of the Richard Coleman, Worthing's lifeboat from 1901. It showed the launch of the lifeboat to a ship in distress called the Kingshill, off Goring, on February 17, 1915.

Around the lifeboat were soldiers from The Buffs, who were on parade nearby when mortar fire alerted them and they rushed into the sea to help launch the lifeboat. They used their rifle butts to try to push the boat off the beach.

However, moments later, after the boat had been hauled off the beach, it capsized and one of the lifeboatmen drowned. Jack Burgess is buried at Broadwater Cemetery.

Rob still has the pulley from the Worthing lifeboat, to which a rope was attached so the men could run up the beach, pulling on the rope, to drag the lifeboat off the beach.

