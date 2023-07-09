Crews from Shoreham’s RNLI were called to an emergency incident on a yacht on Saturday, July 8.

Volunteer crews from the RNLI were called out to the incident where an occupant of the yacht had suffered a medical emergency and help treat the person in distress.

The person in distress was then treated by ambulance medics following the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Shoreham RNLI said: “Our all weather lifeboat launched to a distress call for help after a single crew member suffered a medical emergency on board his yacht on Saturday (July 8) afternoon.

Crews from Shoreham’s RNLI were called to an emergency incident on a yacht on Saturday, July 8. Picture: Shoreham RNLI

“The 33 foot vessel was located broken down four miles south west of Shoreham. Two lifeboat crew were put aboard the yacht to assess and treat the casualty.