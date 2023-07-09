NationalWorldTV
Shoreham RNLI respond to medical emergency on yacht

Crews from Shoreham’s RNLI were called to an emergency incident on a yacht on Saturday, July 8.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Jul 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST

Volunteer crews from the RNLI were called out to the incident where an occupant of the yacht had suffered a medical emergency and help treat the person in distress.

The person in distress was then treated by ambulance medics following the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Shoreham RNLI said: “Our all weather lifeboat launched to a distress call for help after a single crew member suffered a medical emergency on board his yacht on Saturday (July 8) afternoon.

Crews from Shoreham’s RNLI were called to an emergency incident on a yacht on Saturday, July 8. Picture: Shoreham RNLICrews from Shoreham’s RNLI were called to an emergency incident on a yacht on Saturday, July 8. Picture: Shoreham RNLI
“The 33 foot vessel was located broken down four miles south west of Shoreham. Two lifeboat crew were put aboard the yacht to assess and treat the casualty.

“They stayed on board while the lifeboat towed the vessel to Littlehampton where it was handed over to a Littlehampton lifeboat who towed it into the harbour. The casualty was then treated by waiting ambulance medics."

