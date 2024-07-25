Shoreham Scouts put in marathon effort to raise money for their own headquarters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoreham Scouts have put in a marathon effort to boost fundraising for the renovation of their new headquarters - a community space that will benefit local residents.

Founded in 2017, Shoreham Beach Scout Group has grown steadily over the past few years but it had long been without a permanent home of its own.

The former Shoreham Angling Club hut in the heart of the Shoreham Beach community was acquired in 2022 but it was rather run-down and in need of significant renovation.

Sam Boyce, from the trustee committee and fundraising support, said: "A lot of hard graft has already taken place, clearing hazards and rubbish from the site, and the building needs a great deal of repair, including new roof, doors and windows, in order to bring it up the standard required to be the home for the Scout group.

"The group also plan for the hut to be available to the wider community and hope that the amenities provided by the hut in its beachside location can serve small community groups and become an asset to the residents of Shoreham Beach."

To give the campaign a boost, the whole group, both children and adult volunteers, joined forces with the aim of collectively running a marathon around the running track at Buckingham Park Primary School playing field on July 11 and they smashed it.

The money raised will go towards work including new windows, doors and roof, second skin brickwork and insulation, new electrics and lighting, flooring and internal cupboards, new kitchen and toilets.

Sam said: "Once renovated, the hut will provide around 1,000 square feet of flexible space, perfect for group meetings, clubs, activities and events. But we have a lot of work to do. We need funding and donations of materials to provide this resource for our community."

Email [email protected] or visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/shoreham-beach-scout-group-1207115 for more information and to make a donation.

Sam said: "We are raising essential funds for our group and the redevelopment of our hut, so we can have a new base for ourselves and create a new community space for the local residents.

"We have received some generous support from local donors but our fundraising continues in order to meet the costs of the building renovations.

"The area has a lack of affordable venues for local groups and our goal is to make our hut a facility we share with our community, not just a home for activities for our young people."

Shoreham Beach Scout Group is a registered charity providing a wide range of activities to support the physical, social and mental wellbeing of young people aged six to 18. Led by Group Scout Leader Jonathan Elliott, the group has a lot of fun and the activities helps the children to develop skills for life, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society as part of their local community.

There are currently 60 children across the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers sections. There are spaces available in all sections and the group is also looking to recruit adult volunteers and section leaders. Email [email protected] or all joining enquiries.

Sam said: "The Scouts themselves and their families have been working hard in supporting the group's fundraising efforts, most recently with the sponsored marathon. Scouts of all ages, Scout leaders and parents, took to the track to run, walk, cartwheel and roly poly until a combined total of 59 miles was achieved.

"Some members of the group had chosen to set their own personal targets and we saw some of the children running huge distances, much further than was needed to achieve the group goal. Fortunately, it was a rare sunny evening, and there were plenty of smiles, refreshments and comradery among the participants who all had a great time."