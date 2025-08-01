Shoreham Beach Scout Group said its first Tour de Beach was a resounding success on a glorious, sunny summer evening.

Sam Boyce, fundraiser and trustee, said: "The event saw enthusiastic participation from children, accompanied by their dedicated Scout leaders and parents, all cycling and scooting the scenic route between Shoreham Beach Green and Lancing Beach Green.

"The air was filled with laughter and the gentle whir of wheels as the group made its way along the coast. The beautiful weather provided a perfect backdrop for the community event, highlighting the spirit of camaraderie and shared purpose.

"Every pedal and push contributed to the vital fundraising goal, which will support much-needed renovation work on the Scout hut, a hub for countless activities and a second home for many of the young Scouts, and the wider community of Shoreham Beach."

Following the successful completion of the sponsored bike and scooter ride, families gathered for a celebratory barbecue. The delicious food and lively atmosphere provided a fitting end to a memorable evening.

Sam added: "We were celebrating not just the money raised but also the strong bonds within the Shoreham Beach Scout Group community. The Tour de Beach was a testament to the Scouts' and their families' commitment to their group and their community."

A lot of progress has been made on the Scout hut in the past year, thanks to generous grants and donations. A new roof and windows have been added, as well as solar panels on the roof.

The group continues the fundraising efforts with a car boot sale on Saturday, August 23, at Adur Recreation Ground, Shoreham. Enquiries to [email protected].

1 . Tour de Beach Shoreham Beach Scout Group's first Tour de Beach sponsored cycle and scooter ride was a resounding success Photo: Sam Boyce

