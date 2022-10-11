The march was organised by the Shoreham Poplar Front, a 1,000-strong group trying to prevent a mature poplar from being cut down.

Saturday’s event saw live music and poetry under the tree and at the Duke of Wellington pub next door. A petition to save the poplar has reached almost 3,400 signatures and the group has raised £1,900 via crowdfunding. Broadcasters Chris Packham and George McGavin have also backed the campaign.

Hyde Housing says the tree will have to go to make way for its 159-flat development, which was given planning permission in March. Andy Hunt, lead development manager at Hyde Group, explained the developer was ‘passionate about the environment’ but keeping the tree would mean having to axe plans for 12 socially rented homes.

Hundreds of people turned out to show their support for the poplar in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That would mean up to 25 people, who are desperate for somewhere to live, remaining on the council waiting list,” he said.

Shoreham Poplar Front spokesperson Darcy Harrison claimed redesigning the scheme to incorporate the poplar would be ‘child’s play’ and said the developer had ‘refused to engage’ with the group.

“It’s time our voices were heard by Hyde Homes and they do the right thing,” he said. “Work with us, change your plans, save this tree, and help create a win-win outcome for everyone.”

Mr Harrison thanked the people of Shoreham for ‘such a strong show of community support’ on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tree stands next to the Duke of Wellington pub in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The Shoreham Poplar Front first occupied the tree in August, building a platform in its branches. Volunteers have also set up a 24/7 ‘tree protection vigil’.

“We’ve got lots of people who are willing to chain themselves to that tree when the time comes,” said Mr Harrison.

Hyde has promised to plant replacement trees but documents on Adur District Council’s website suggest their location may be ‘inappropriate’, as some are above a sewer easement. Hyde has been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of people turned out to show their support for the poplar in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Picture: Eddie Mitchell