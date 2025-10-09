Shoreham's Slipped Discs is closing with a record sale on National Album Day

I spoke to James Anderson, the owner of Slipped Discs about the closure of the Shoreham branch, his difficult decision, and his flourishing shop in Steyning.

James said "It's a shame, it was launched in April 2024, and I've been battling with the decision to close it through most of this year due to a bit of downturn in sales. We had a very good Record Store Day event in April at both stops, we had alot of attendees, and big queues in both stores running down the street. Unfortunately these events don't help throughout the year, and alot of people come on them, and don't return until the following event or events, another being the Black Friday at the end of November."

"The Shoreham branch was predominantly brand new vinyl, whereas the Steyning branch is focused mainly on secondhand, but both have big overlaps in each category. A problem with new releases is that alot of the bigger labels, in particular, Universal, are offering records direct to customers before release date, which then impacts the sales for independent stores as we have to sell on the day of release. Labels aren't making it as easy as they could do."

"I've decided to close for numerous reasons, some of which are more personal in that I'd like more time to concentrate on the Steyning branch. I've found that new vinyl releases can be quite slow moving, probably because of the competition you get with online retailers such as Amazon, HMV and other local shops where pre orders are also possible, and it's quite difficult to price competitively, especially when the trade prices are quite high to begin with. I think we've noticed a big economic downturn with the way people are spending money on the high street."

"The business started in June 2020, at Cobblestone Walk, Steyning, where it was part of a collection of small shops. I was there for two years, in a six foot by six foot shed with heating, power, a turntable, and just enough space for one customer to stand, it proved to be very successful. It developed a very good reputation in a short period of time, becoming record collectors shop of the month just as we managed to move premises on to the current location, at 58a High Street, and we've been here about three years now."

"We've were offered the ability to export at a better rate, but it doesn't really help directly on the high street, whereas business rates relief, or maybe cuts in VAT or national insurance would help a bit more."

"The final Day at the Shoreham branch will be Saturday 18th October, and I'll be there if people want to come and say goodbye and wish us luck. It's bittersweet, because the Steyning branch is remaining open, focusing a little more on the second hand, we'll still be offering titles from all the main distributors. and alot of independants. I still intend to do Record Store Day, the event in April where we chose from about four hundred titles, which then get whittled down to a fraction of the figure, this year we managed to stock a hundred and seventy five titles to sell at the event."

"As a result of being in a key part of Shoreham we've managed to increase our customer base and make good connections, and It'll be great in our customers come and support us in the Steyning shop. We'll still continue to offer services such as disc flattening, disc cleaning and dukebox dinking, and we're still getting a huge array of quality secondhand titles through the door. Most of our sales are face to face, because of our reputation and the quality of the stock that's offered, and we find that they would prefer to come in and see what we have."

So after the Shoreham branch closes on 18th October you can still find James and his amazing shop in Steyning High Street, open 10-5pm Mon to Sat, and Sundays 10-4pm.

1 . James Anderson at Slipped Discs in Steyning. SR2510015. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld James Anderson at Slipped Discs in Steyning. SR2510015. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

2 . James Anderson at Slipped Discs in Steyning. SR2510015. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld James Anderson at Slipped Discs in Steyning. SR2510015. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards

3 . James Anderson at Slipped Discs in Steyning. SR2510015. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld James Anderson at Slipped Discs in Steyning. SR2510015. Pic Steve Robards/Nationalworld Photo: Steve Robards