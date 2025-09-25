Should food delivery pick-ups be banned in town centre pedestrian area?

People are being asked for their views on banning food delivery vehicles from using pedestrianised Wellington Place during the day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The surge in vehicles using the pedestrian area took place during Covid lockdown but has persisted, with many saying it is getting worse, with pedestrians put at risk.

The idea of restricting deliveries from 7am – 9am and outlawing food pick-ups was put forward by John Bownas of Love Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He asked: “What would you say to Wellington Place going over to no fast food collections and no cars etc at all except for deliveries to shops between 7am and 9am? Good thing or bad thing? This isn't a formal consultation, I'm just interested because it is something that we could ask for as part of the town regeneration programme.” The idea met with a positive response on social media. Local businessman Bob Tipler said: “Would mean a significant loss of business for the McDonalds franchisee, but when this area was pedestrianised it was not meant to host any vehicles, so isn’t this just enforcing the original concept?”

Town centre food delivery ban proposed

Another resident said: “Delivery vehicles can use the two service roads. It is crazy that this has been going on for so long. Ask anyone local – this is the problem that comes up time and time again.”

Another commented: “The pedestrian area has been destroyed by heavy vehicles and money has to come from the public purse to pay for it. The food establishments should be paying for this. The repair jobs to the pedestrian area are terrible and make the place look rubbish.”

A local woman said: “Having nearly been hit by a delivery driver coming down the road by Poundstretcher and turning around near McDonalds, I am all for this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some called for a designated place for delivery drivers to support the businesses, with one suggesting a loading bay off Albert Road, outside Poundstretcher.

The surge in vehicles using the pedestrian area took place during Covid lockdown but has persisted, with many saying it is getting worse, with pedestrians put at risk.