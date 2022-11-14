Steve said: “In the early days of the pandemic, I was thinking that it would take five years before we got back to where we were. That was me being a prophet of gloom. But actually for the first six months I found quite it all quite refreshing. I got to have a bit of a rest for the first time in 25 years and actually when all your choices are taken away from you it can be quite liberating. And then we really got involved in all the lockdown and online shows and I loved it. And then the second February came around and I thought to myself ‘No, it's not going to be five years.’ But then last February came around I thought ‘Yes, it is going to be five years.’ The fact is everyone is 30 per cent down whatever you are doing and when you're talking about 30 per cent, you are basically talking about your profit. And I think it's going to take a good few years from now to get back to where we were. You've just got to hang in there. You can't convey bad news. You have to be relentlessly optimistic and you just have to hope for the audience to refresh itself, maybe hope that it will improve at about five per cent a year. And you have to look on the bright side, that if you're 30 per cent down then you are still playing to 400 people rather than 600 and that's 400 people who are having a good time. But you do have to economise. That means you don't do as many CDs anymore because they just don't sell. You used to be able to put £10,000 or £15,000 or £20,000 into a CD. You can’t now.”