A dead whale was found on Littlehampton beach earlier today (February 09). Pictures: Eddie Mitchell

The statement comes after pictures showing a dead whale, believed to be almost five metres long, washed up on a Littlehampton beach were sent to Sussex World earlier today.

One image shows damage and abrasions on the animal’s skin, perhaps from hitting rocks or other hard surfaces on its journey inshore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Arun District Council made clear that a team has been dispatched to deal with the incident, and encouraged members of the public to steer clear for their own safety.

A dead whale was found on Littlehampton beach earlier today (February 09). Image: Eddie Mitchell.

"We know that this is the time of year when it’s not unusual for marine life to wash up on the shore,” they said.

“We have arranged for the whale to be taken away in line with agreed protocol and urge people not to make a trip to see it. We encourage the public continue to act sensibly and safely, keep dogs on leads and away from it, and show this creature the respect it deserves.”

A spokesperson for the Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team added that they were called to reports of the whale at 12.30pm today (February 09). They took the animal’s details for the Natural History Museum’s Stranding Log, and worked with the Solent Coastguard, the District Council and Sussex Police to secure the area and arrange for the disposal of the carcass. They believe the animal was a Minke Whale, which typically live to be up to thirty years old.