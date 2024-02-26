Shripney Road closed as floods continue, council says
Shripney Road in Bognor Regis is closed today (February 26), and motorists have been urged to find alternative routes.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Sussex County Council said the closure is due to severe flooding will be effective for “at least a few days.”
The road is closed from the Saltbox Roundabout and Lidsey Road and diversions are being established. Motorists have been advised to adhere to the road closures and follow the diversion routes.
The news comes after the County Council issued a flood warning for the area earlier today, as continuous heavy rainfall pushed the Aldingbourne Rife to unsafe levels.