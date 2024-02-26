BREAKING

Shripney Road closed as floods continue, council says

Shripney Road in Bognor Regis is closed today (February 26), and motorists have been urged to find alternative routes.
By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Feb 2024, 17:38 GMT
West Sussex County Council said the closure is due to severe flooding will be effective for “at least a few days.”

The road is closed from the Saltbox Roundabout and Lidsey Road and diversions are being established. Motorists have been advised to adhere to the road closures and follow the diversion routes.

The news comes after the County Council issued a flood warning for the area earlier today, as continuous heavy rainfall pushed the Aldingbourne Rife to unsafe levels.

