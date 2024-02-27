Shripney Road to reopen following floods in Bognor Regis county council says

The section of road between between the Saltbox Roundabout and Lidsey Road has reopened today, but, with rain forecast for later in the week, it remains unclear if it will stay that way.

It also comes alongside the temporary closure of the Tesco superstore in the same area, also due to flooding. A spokesperson for the supermarket chain made clear that they are doing everything they can to open as soon as possible, but could not give a firm reopening date.