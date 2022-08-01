Shut Chichester pub set to reopen

The Wickham Arms in Bognor Road is due to reopen on August 11 with a new landlord after shutting in February this year.
In a Facebook post, the new landlord of the pub said she was hiring staff for full time and part time roles.
The brewery, Fullers, began searching for a new landlord in February this year.
The successful landlord posted on the pub’s Facebook page last month: “I am looking for additional staff to join us at The Wickham Arms. Opening on 11th August, variety of shifts available, full time and part time.”