Shut Chichester pub set to reopen

The Wickham Arms in Bognor Road is due to reopen on August 11 with a new landlord after shutting in February this year.

In a Facebook post, the new landlord of the pub said she was hiring staff for full time and part time roles.

The brewery, Fullers, began searching for a new landlord in February this year.

