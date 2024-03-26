Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The April Amble 2024 will take place on Thursday, April 4, on a circular route, starting and ending at the charity's base in Rowlands Road, Worthing.

Jackie Brownlee, head of fundraising, said: "We are one of the Co-op’s local causes and have been nominated to receive a donation from their community fund. To both raise awareness of this and to fundraise, we are planning a 10km sponsored walk linking five local stores around Worthing.

"Starting and finishing at SSW, the walk will take approximately four hours, including a small challenge at each store. We are using JustGiving for our fundraising and you can use it to collect sponsorship if you choose to take part. If you're not able to take part yourself, you can also sponsor the walkers on this link."

Sight Support Worthing at a celebration event at the headquarters in Rowlands Road last year

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/sswaprilamble2024 to make a donation. To sign up for the challenge, contact James at the centre for more information on 01903 235782 or email [email protected]

The route will include Co-op Plaza Parade in Rowlands Road, Co-op Ham Road in East Worthing, Co-op Broadwater, Co-op South Street in Tarring and Co-op Tarring Road.