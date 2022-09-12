Sign our online book of condolence for the Queen: post your message in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
Post your messages of tribute to the Queen in our online book of condolence.
The death of Her Majesty The Queen was announced on Thursday 8 September 2022. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.
In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - with admirers flocking in their thousands to both Buckingham Palace and various other events across the country to celebrate the beloved royal.
Our sympathies and condolences are with all the members of the Royal Family at this sad time.