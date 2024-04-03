Sign stolen from historic Hastings lifeboat is mysteriously returned almost a year after being taken

The sign mysteriously re-appeared at the site of the lifeboat, near the bottom of Old London Road, just before Easter, coinciding with both the historic Hastings lifeboats in the Old Town, going back on display after being under covers to protect them from winter weather.

Dee Day White, who was responsible for bring the Priscilla MacBean and Cyril and Lillian Bishop lifeboats back to Hastings, said: “As a child I was always told that it all comes to those who wait, also to have faith. If you deserve it then it will come to you.

“I don't know if it was a guilty, troubled person, a local jester or even the Easter Bunny, but just look what we received for Easter. All the Priscilla MacBean signage has been returned. I can only thank, whoever, very much.

“This has sparked a new trust in Hastings people. Now we can hopefully move forward with these two grand old ladies of the sea.

Commenting on the theft at the time, Dee Day had said: “This was not an opportunist theft. The sign weighs around a hundred-weight and would take two men to carry and a large vehicle to get it from the site. They must have come equipped with tools. It’s a mystery as to who would want to steal this. It’s not as though you can sell it and if you put something like that in your garden the chances are that somebody would see it.”

He added: “It is disheartening when you think of all the local effort and care that has gone on to put the lifeboat on display and create the sign. It is also very disrespectful – that boat has saved many lives at sea.”

The Priscilla MacBean was bought by Old Town residents Dee-Day White and Tush Hamilton after being found rotting in a field near Eastbourne, and restored on Hastings beach by the pair and an army of volunteers over the the course of a year. It was sister boat to the Mary Stanford, the Rye lifeboat which was tragically lost with all hands on November 15, 1928 when 17 crew members died.

Dee Day and Tush were also responsible for bring the former Hastings lifeboat Cyril and Lillian Bishop back to the town after it was discovered in a boat yard in France.

That boat is also known as the Ghost of Dunkirk, for the role it played in rescuing many troops from the beaches in war-torn France during the Second World War.

In 2018, the Priscilla MacBean was fitted with a new mast and sails that were hand-made by Tush Hamilton. The mast was made on Hastings beach to precise specifications by local boat-builder Steve Barrow.

The boat has been on display at its Old London Road dry dock since 2014. A few years ago local school children were joined by residents of Old Hastings House, for a party at the site to mark its 90th birthday.

1 . Priscilla MacBean signs Priscilla MacBean signs Photo: supplied

2 . The Cyril and Lillian Bishop Lifeboat at the foot of Harold Road The Cyril and Lillian Bishop Lifeboat at the foot of Harold Road Photo: supplied