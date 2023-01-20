Two signal structures at Bognor Regis railway station are beyond their lifespan and need replacing, Network Rail said.

The company has applied to Arun District Council for listed building consent to replace the structures at the platform ends in Station Road, although it doesn’t consider them to be part of the listed building.

In a planning statement Network Rail said it did not consider the signals 'to form part of the listing for the station as they are located on the slope up to the platforms'.

Its statement said the station buildings by the company architect C D Collins date from 1902 and are a grade II listed building status as an Edwardian period seaside station terminus.

One of the signal structures at Bognor Regis railway station

The line was doubled between 1902 and 1911 and electrified in 1938.

"The Bognor Regis signalling assets are currently in operation way beyond their extended life," the statement said. "The structures at the end of Bognor Regis platform are corroded and are not fit for re-use, so need to be removed to enable new signals to be installed, providing a safer and more reliable railway infrastructure.

"It is considered that if there is any harm to the heritage assets, this harm is outweighed by the public benefit of providing a safer and more reliable railway.

"The existing structures are in poor condition and life expired and need replacing with signals that meet modern standards.

"Overall it is considered to provide an enhancement."