Signalling fault between Havant and Bedhampton leads to rail delays
Informing customers about the fault on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for Southern Railway said services between the two stations are experiencing delays of up to 15 minutes.
Services Westbound towards Portsmouth, Fareham and Southampton Central. and Eastbound towards Chichester, Barnham, London Victoria (via Horsham) and Brighton have all been affected.
Customers travelling along these routes have been advised to allow for 20 minutes extra time to complete their journeys. Some services have been amended and will no longer be running all the way to/ from Portsmouth Harbour.
For more information on live departures, visit the Southern Railway website.
