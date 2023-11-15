Signalling system fault between East Grinstead and Hurst Green leads to train delays and cancellations
Some trains have been delayed or cancelled this morning (November 15), after a signalling fault was discovered between East Grinstead and Hurst Green.
Trains to East Grinstead will be delayed by up to ten minutes while travelling along the route from Hurst Green, Southern Railway has said.
Commuters can travel as normal, a spokesperson added, but should allow for extra time to complete their journeys.
Journeys from East Grinstead towards London may also be affected.