Signalling system fault between East Grinstead and Hurst Green leads to train delays and cancellations

Some trains have been delayed or cancelled this morning (November 15), after a signalling fault was discovered between East Grinstead and Hurst Green.
By Connor Gormley
Published 15th Nov 2023, 07:29 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 07:30 GMT
Trains to East Grinstead will be delayed by up to ten minutes while travelling along the route from Hurst Green, Southern Railway has said.

Commuters can travel as normal, a spokesperson added, but should allow for extra time to complete their journeys.

Journeys from East Grinstead towards London may also be affected.

