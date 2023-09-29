'Significant issues' discovered in former Wilko building as Bognor Regis Road closed

‘Significant issues’ were discovered by district council officers in the former Wilko building in Bognor Regis, a county council spokesperson has said.

In a statement issued earlier this week, county council officers said a full inspection of the building revealed significant external structural issues with the building, and a full section of Bedford Street has been closed in the interest of public safety.

The closure includes pavements running alongside the length of the building, but traffic signals have been placed at the south end of Bedford Street to allow access where possible. Issues with the building do not impact London Road or the adjoining buildings and Morrisons car park will stay open, but pedestrian access from the car park along the current footway is closed for the time being.

Officers cannot confidently say for how long the road will be closed, and recommend people plan their journeys accordingly.

In the meantime, measures have been taken to ensure the safety of residents and visitors: "To ensure public safety we are upgrading the temporary barriers to Herras fencing and are sourcing concrete barriers for extra protection,” a county council spokesperson said. “We are also engaging with the landowners with regards to entering the building for a more thorough investigation and to erect scaffolding to ensure the highway is safe for the public to use.”