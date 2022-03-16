Silhouettes, seascapes and seals - Eastbourne in 15 glorious pictures

If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us a little about it and the kind of camera used.
Philipa Coughlan sent us this lovely picture of the starling murmuration at Eastbourne pier at sunset. "After this dreadful week of news the simple things like our stunning seafront seem at least undisturbed... how lucky and thankful we should be to live here at this time," she said. SUS-220203-141722001
Tree stump washed up at Cuckmere Haven by Storm Eunice, taken by Stella Lockyer. SUS-220203-143042001
Five seals greet the sunset at Sovereign Harbour. Picture taken by Lynette Baldwin. SUS-220316-102611001
Stella Lockyer took this picture of the Holywell lagoon on a windy day at low tide with a Samsung Galaxy. SUS-220316-103544001