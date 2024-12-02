Singer tipped for Christmas No 1 plays private care home shows, starting in Worthing and Rustington

A Worthing-born singer tipped for the Christmas No 1 has started a two-week care home tour with his single, A Cold December, at Guild Care's Haviland House.

Chris Simmons, who grew up in East Worthing but recently moved to Chichester, has been named in the top ten most likely artistes to take the Christmas crown.

The singer is taking a tour of care homes in the run-up to the No 1 announcement on December 20, starting on Monday, December 2, at Haviland House in Goring, followed by a visit to Oakland Grange in Littlehampton and Darlington Court in Rustington on Tuesday, December 3.

Chris said: "The idea is to provide some entertainment and the people can sing along. We are going to go to two care homes a day for two weeks. We have filled the diary for the first week and left the second week open to anyone who wants to have us."

Chris is raising money for AtaLoss, a charity helping bereaved people to find support and wellbeing.

He explained: "A lot of things have happened to me and I wanted to channel that into something good. The song is a positive one. It has been listed in the top ten most likely to be No 1 for Christmas.

"When I put it out, I had no idea any of this would happen. Even taking it to the top 100 would be brilliant."

Chris sang some carols with the residents then played them A Cold December. It went down so well, he did an encore, showcasing a brand new song.

He was invited to Haviland House by manager Avalon McCormack, who has known him for years through his open mic gigs around Worthing.

Avalon said it was lovely for the residents to have a little private show, with Chris being in line for the Christmas No 1.

As an ambassador for AtaLoss, Chris is passionate about enabling the charity’s signposting and bereavement support to be made available to a much wider community. A Cold December was released on November 15 and all profits after costs of the CD and downloads will go to AtaLoss. Visit www.iamchrissimmons.com for more information and visit republicofmusic.shop/collections/chris-simmons to buy the CD.

As a seasoned Sussex artist, Chris has supported such Passenger, Sir Tom Jones, Paloma Faith, Simply Red and Suzanne Vega, and has performed at Glastonbury and the Isle of Wight Festival.

His journey has been marked by a series of personal tragedies. A Cold December captures bittersweet aspects of the festive season, reflecting on coming home for Christmas, the comfort of living in the present moment, and the treasured memories of loved ones.