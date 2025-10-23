Sir Ed Davey, Caroline Lucas and Dr Theodore Dalrymple announced for Lewes Speakers Festival 2026

The 2026 programme for Lewes Speakers Festival has been announced.

There are many speakers already confirmed for the event’s 15th year, including Sir Ed Davey, Caroline Lucas and Dr Theodore Dalrymple.

Festival manager Marc Rattray said: “We can’t wait to welcome you back for another inspiring weekend of conversation, curiosity and connection in Lewes.”

He thanked attendees for their ‘fantastic response’ to the festival’s May programme, saying: “Your enthusiasm, thoughtful questions, and loyal support make the Lewes Speakers Festival what it is. We’re excited to announce that the 16-18th January 2026 programme is now live. It’s another packed weekend of powerful ideas, lively debate, and remarkable speakers – and we expect some sessions to sell out fast.”

There is an Early Bird Offer for people who book before December 1. Festival and Day Passes are also available for people who would like to attend multiple talks. Visit www.lewesspeakersfestival.com.

Marc said the festival is still growing in popularity and said its audience has reached more than 50 countries.

He said: “This year’s speakers will again feature on BBC South East, BBC Radio Sussex, Times Radio and Mirador Television. Tune in for interviews over the coming weeks.

The programme for Lewes Speakers Festival 2026

Friday, January 16

3.30pm: Sam Freedman, former senior government adviser, FT columnist, and best-selling author, asks why Britain – one of the world’s oldest democracies seems unable to run itself effectively, and what can be done about it.

5pm: Prof Richard Overy, one of the world’s leading WWII historians, explores what truly forced Japan’s 1945 surrender – atomic bombs, Soviet invasion, air raids or collapse – and what this reveals about the nature and morality of total war.

6.30pm: Sir Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats and lifelong carers’ advocate, shares his personal journey and vision for a Britain that truly values and supports those who care.

8pm: Caroline Lucas, the UK’s first Green MP and former party leader, reimagines what it means to be English today—calling for an inclusive, hopeful and compassionate national story.

Saturday, January 17

9.50am: Maggie Oliver & ‘Jade’, former detective turned campaigner and grooming-gang survivor Jade, share a powerful conversation on child exploitation, resilience and reform – exposing failures and urging real change in safeguarding.

11.20am: Parmy Olson, Wall Street Journal technology columnist and award-winning author, reveals the global battle for AI supremacy – how governments, corporations and innovators are fighting to control the future of intelligence itself.

12.50pm: Xinran Xue, the best-selling British-Chinese writer and broadcaster, reveals a family’s hidden letters and diaries to explore how a century of China’s turmoil shaped love, identity and the courage to tell the truth.

2.20pm: Iain Dale in conversation with Alex Puffette – Dale, one of Britain’s leading political broadcasters, and Puffette, a political researcher and writer, examine Margaret Thatcher’s legacy – how her revolution transformed Britain’s economy, politics and identity.

3.50pm: Sir Vince Cable, economist and former Liberal Democrat leader, explores how Asia’s rise is reshaping global power – and what Britain and the West must do to stay relevant in the 21st century.

5.20pm: Dr Andrew Monaghan, leading expert on Russian strategy and Senior Associate Fellow at RUSI, reveals how Moscow’s evolving art of war – combining speed, deception and endurance – is reshaping modern conflict and challenging the West.

6.50pm: Dame Penny Mordaunt, former Secretary of State for Defence and a Royal Naval Reservist, explores how Britain’s enduring traditions – from coronations to local rituals – embody values of duty and unity that still strengthen our national life today.

Sunday, January 18

9.50am: Prof Clive Webb, leading historian of modern America, reveals the untold story of Bertrand Russell’s 1967 “People’s Tribunal” on Vietnam and its lasting legacy for activism, truth and global accountability.

11.20am: Olia Hercules, Ukrainian-born, celebrated cook, writer and broadcaster, presents a luminous memoir of food, family and resilience – braiding a century of Ukrainian history into a moving story of identity and belonging.

12.50pm: Chris Mullin, former Labour Minister and celebrated political diarist, reflects with wit and candour on Britain’s turbulent politics – from Brexit to populism – and asks whether our fractured system can still be renewed.

2.20pm: Bob Seely, former Conservative MP and expert on Russian warfare, exposes how Moscow’s new “total war” blends drones, cyberattacks and disinformation – and what the West must do to defend democracy.

3.50pm: Prof David Betz, leading war studies expert at King’s College London, warns that Britain may face the early signs of civil conflict as cultural divides, distrust and social fragmentation intensify.

5.20pm: Dr Theodore Dalrymple, retired doctor and acclaimed social critic, offers a darkly comic portrait of modern England through his visit to Worcester – exposing decay, bureaucracy and the creeping slovenliness of national life.

6.50pm: Lieutenant General Sir Barney White-Spunner, former Commander of the Field Army and bestselling historian, explores five great armies that shaped Europe – revealing how discipline, leadership and society together decide victory or defeat.