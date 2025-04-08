Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The site of a former pub that closed down almost 20 years ago is up for sale at an upcoming auction.

The derelict building in Old London Road, Ore, which used to be the Hare & Hounds pub, is being marketed by Auction House London in Hampstead, for a guide price of £150,000 or more.

It will be up for auction on April 23 and it is being advertised on Rightmove.co.uk.

Hastings Borough Council granted planning permission in April 2023 for the site to be turned into five flats.

The former Hare & Hounds pub

On its website, Rightmove said: “The property comprises a substantial semi-detached building arranged to provide a lower ground and ground floor former public house with a first and second floor six-bedroom split level flat.

“The property benefits from a rear garden.”

The property has a cellar and storage room, a bar area, kitchen and toilets, as well as store rooms.

The Hare & Hounds was initially a farm dwelling that was built in 1590 during the reign of Elizabeth I.

It was a popular pub in its heyday. The first theatre in Hastings was established there in the 1700s.

Both the theatre and the pub were destroyed by a fire in 1867.

The pub was partly rebuilt and then finally closed its doors in 2006.

The building has remained empty since.