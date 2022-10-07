Plans were submitted to build six two storey dwellings consisting of two two bedroom units and four three bedroom units, with access, parking, cycle storage and landscape works on an irregular shaped plot of land which was a former car park and garden area serving the former Rising Sun public house.

Arun officers said there would be a terrace of two two-bed units and one three-bed unit in Block A (facing to Chichester Road) and a terrace of three three-bed units in Block B. The main entrance would be from Chichester Road to the north of an existing entrance to Tesco. The bus stop would be replaced.

Their report said: "This proposal represents an appropriate redevelopment of the site without compromising the visual amenity of the area amenities of neighbouring residential occupiers. The proposal represents sustainable development and is substantially in accordance with both the strategic and detailed policy requirements

A drawing showing where the new homes will be off Chichester Road, Bersted

Advertisement Hide Ad

of the Development Plan."

Bersted Parish Council raised objections, including the design not reflecting the appearance and character of the area and there being no electric charging points. Twelve letters of objection were received concerned with privacy and overlooking of neighbouring properties, danger for traffic and pedestrians from the access and more vehicles, overdevelopment on a small site, a tree that should be protected and wildlife.