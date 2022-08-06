Six people arrested on suspicion of murder after death at Camber Sands holiday park

Emergency services were called to Lydd Road around 10.50pm yesterday (August 05), to reports of an altercation involving a group of people, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of this morning (August 06). His next of kin have been informed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said, and remain in custody at this time.

MURDER PARKDEAN RESORT MURDER 6-8-22

Detective superintendent Jon Hull said: “Our investigation is at a very early stage, but I would like to reassure the public that this appears to be an isolated incident with no wider risk of harm.

“Officers are now working to establish the full circumstances while the victim’s next of kin are supported by specialist officers.”