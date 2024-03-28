Six Villages sports centre will close to public as Ormiston Academy takes over
and live on Freeview channel 276
Charitable leisure trust Freedom Leisure, which also runs Arun Leisure Centre and the Wave in Littlehampton, has managed the facility on Ormiston Academy’s behalf since 2011 but, will give the centre back later this year.
The news follows a consultation with senior members of the school’s leadership which identified a heightened need for the space due to an increase in pupil numbers and a need to give those pupils additional sports and learning facilities.
Although some parts of the leisure centre will still be useable by the public at appropriate times, others will stop running entirely: “The main sports hall on the ground floor and outdoor multi use games area (MUGA) may continue to be available for private hire for sporting and local community activities on weekday evenings and weekends but the gym will have to close completely and studio classes will no longer run,” a spokesperson said. “The Wyatt studio and other lettings remaining open to the public will be managed by Ormiston Academies Trust’s central lettings agency going forward.”
Customers disappointed by news of the closure should note that their memberships will remain valid for use at other Freedom Leisure sites in Felpham and Littlehampton until November 1st 2024.
"We will continue to manage the centre until the end of April 2024 and will be working closely with staff across the gym and other locations to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to focus on providing the best experience and facilities for all our customers,” the spokesperson added.
“We will be contacting customers who will be affected by this change shortly, to allow ample time for alternative arrangements to be made, including in most cases encouraging members to use other nearby facilities. We are also aware there are a handful of vulnerable customers who use this site, so again we will be engaging with these members personally to ensure they are supported.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your custom and for making Six Villages Sports Centre a great facility for the local community.”