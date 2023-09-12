Worthing residents are being offered the chance to ‘swap your bed for a sleeping bag’ at the local fire station to raise awareness of homelessness.

SleepOut is an annual event, suitable for all ages, designed to make difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness locally.

“Could you sleep out for a night, to help change the course of someone’s life?,” is the question being asked by charity Turning Tides – one of the largest providers of homeless services for adults in West Sussex.

“Your local homelessness charity, invites you to do just that, and swap your bed for a sleeping bag at Worthing Fire Station on the night of Saturday, September 30.”

Hercule van Wolfwinkle – made famous for his ‘Rubbish Pet Portraits’ – will be taking part in the event and will present a drawing workshop.

There will be opportunities to tour the fire station, look at the engines and meet the firefighters. Other activities include a shelter-building competition, raffle, talks from those who have experienced homelessness, and the frontline keyworkers.

Before everyone gets into their sleeping bags, there will be storytelling for adults and children by Ropetackle Storytellers. Refreshments, light evening meal and breakfast are included in the ticket price.

Chris Bowles, Worthing Fire Station manager said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming participants of this year’s SleepOut.

"Homelessness is a subject close to many of our hearts, and we are so pleased to be able to support Turning Tides this year in the hope of making a real difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness in our communities.”

A former homeless man, named only as Franc, has turned his life around thanks to Turning Tides. He said: “Turning Tides was my lifeline. They didn’t just give me a roof over my head; they helped me to rebuild myself, my dignity, and my life.”

Click here to book your place at the event, which starts at 5pm and is sponsored by Priavo Security.

