BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Sleep rough in Worthing: A life-changing opportunity to make a difference

Worthing residents are being offered the chance to ‘swap your bed for a sleeping bag’ at the local fire station to raise awareness of homelessness.
By Sam Morton
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:50 BST

SleepOut is an annual event, suitable for all ages, designed to make difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness locally.

“Could you sleep out for a night, to help change the course of someone’s life?,” is the question being asked by charity Turning Tides – one of the largest providers of homeless services for adults in West Sussex.

“Your local homelessness charity, invites you to do just that, and swap your bed for a sleeping bag at Worthing Fire Station on the night of Saturday, September 30.”

Hercule van Wolfwinkle – made famous for his ‘Rubbish Pet Portraits’ – will be taking part in the event and will present a drawing workshop.

There will be opportunities to tour the fire station, look at the engines and meet the firefighters. Other activities include a shelter-building competition, raffle, talks from those who have experienced homelessness, and the frontline keyworkers.

Before everyone gets into their sleeping bags, there will be storytelling for adults and children by Ropetackle Storytellers. Refreshments, light evening meal and breakfast are included in the ticket price.

Chris Bowles, Worthing Fire Station manager said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming participants of this year’s SleepOut.

"Homelessness is a subject close to many of our hearts, and we are so pleased to be able to support Turning Tides this year in the hope of making a real difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness in our communities.”

A former homeless man, named only as Franc, has turned his life around thanks to Turning Tides. He said: “Turning Tides was my lifeline. They didn’t just give me a roof over my head; they helped me to rebuild myself, my dignity, and my life.”

Click here to book your place at the event, which starts at 5pm and is sponsored by Priavo Security.

Hercule van Wolfwinkle – made famous for his ‘Rubbish Pet Portraits’ –  will be taking part in the event and will present a drawing workshop.

1. SleepOut in Worthing

Hercule van Wolfwinkle – made famous for his ‘Rubbish Pet Portraits’ –  will be taking part in the event and will present a drawing workshop. Photo: Turning Tides

Hercule van Wolfwinkle – made famous for his ‘Rubbish Pet Portraits’ –  will be taking part in the event and will present a drawing workshop.

2. SleepOut in Worthing

Hercule van Wolfwinkle – made famous for his ‘Rubbish Pet Portraits’ –  will be taking part in the event and will present a drawing workshop. Photo: Turning Tides

SleepOut is an annual event, suitable for all ages, designed to make difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness locally.

3. SleepOut in Worthing

SleepOut is an annual event, suitable for all ages, designed to make difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness locally. Photo: Turning Tides

Related topics:Turning TidesHomelessness