Slim Chickens is coming to the old Carluccio's site in Chichester - here's what we know

Signage for a new fried chicken restaurant has appeared on the old Carluccio’s site in Eastgate Square, Chichester, Sussex World can report.

Slim Chickens – a restaurant chain with an emphasis on fried chicken – looks set to open on Eastgate Square later this year, giving hungry residents a new place to try out premium fast food.

Founded in Arkansas in 2003, Slim Chickens is now an internationally-recognised brand, with more than 50 outlets in the UK alone, including Birmingham, Crawley, Southampton and Plymouth.

It opens in a site previously occupied by Italian restaurant Carluccio’s, which closed earlier this year after brand owners Boparan Restaurant Group announced plans to sell the premises.

Interestingly, Boparan Restaurant Group also owns the Slim Chickens UK branches, suggesting that plans have perhaps changed since Carluccio’s closed its doors in January.

A spokesperson for the company has been contacted for comment, and an official opening date has not yet been revealed.