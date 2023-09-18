Slimming World returns to Smallfield, with success for Crawley slimmer

“If you can dream it, you can do it!” They say life begins at 40 and for Sarah Dimond that really was true!

Sarah Dimond, 40 from Crawley, joined her local Slimming World group in Horley on 2nd of January 2023. Sarah took the first steps to changing her life, although she didn’t know that at the time. Sarah knew she needed to make a fundamental change to her life and stop the fad diets and improve her health so that she could be the best version of her for her family.

Sarah set herself a goal of losing 40lbs by the time she turned 40 in July which gave her 7 months. Sarah quickly fell in love with Food optimising and the Slimming World plan. Sarah says “It fitted in so well with my busy family life and I have been able to plan my food around family events” Sarah says “I really haven’t missed out at all!”

Sarah has also embraced Body Magic, Slimming Worlds unique way of incorporating exercise. Sarah added an extra exercise class into her weekly routine and alongside the combination of Slimming World’s eating plan Food Optimising she has been able to change her life!

Sarah booked a trip with her family to Disneyland to coincide with her 40th birthday and told her husband to only pay for one hold suitcase as by then she would be wearing shorts!

This was something Sarah hadn’t felt confident to do since she was a teenager!

Week by week as the number on the scales went down Sarah’s confidence grew. Sarah had incredible support from her consultant Clare, who runs the Horley groups and felt like Clare was with her every step of the way.

Sarah started to think about what a great job a Slimming World consultant must be and how rewarding it would be to see people achieve their dreams.

Sarah decided it was time to find out more and went along to an opportunity event in East Grinstead. Sarah loved what she was hearing and went on to have an interview and the offer of a fantastic opportunity to re-open the Smallfield group.

Sarah says “I was so shocked and surprised.”

Sarah says”My birthday was the best one yet and yes, I spent it wearing shorts! I lost the 40lbs plus a bit more”

Sarah has lost an amazing 3stones 7.5pounds in total and has gone from a size 18 to a size 12!

Sarah says “I can’t wait to start my training and launch my very own group so that I can start to help others achieve their dreams and be their cheerleader.”

Sarah will open a new Slimming World group at Smallfield Church Hall, Redehall Road, Smallfiled, RH6 9PY on Wednesday 4th October at 7pm.

To find out more about joining Sarah’s group call Sarah on 07789 656533.