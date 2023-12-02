Small Business Saturday: Bognor Regis bookshop has bundles of festive deals
Heygates Bookshop, in the Bognor Regis Railway Station, is offering a range of ‘blue ticket discounts’ to help customers start (or even finish!) their Christmas shopping this year.
It’s all in honour of Small Business Saturday, which takes place every year to encourage shoppers to uy local and support smaller businesses in their communities.
That means the discounts – which cover everything from books to literary gifts – are only around for today, and owner Jason Passingham is urging customers to get down and grab a bargain while they can.
"It’s about putting a spotlight on what we do. Sometimes people don’t know what’s on their doorstep, and this is a great way to get the message out there. You don’t have to spend a fortune for Christmas, you can get great deals on your doorstep without going online.”