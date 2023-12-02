Small Business Saturday: Bognor Regis bookshop has bundles of festive deals

It could be your chance to bag a bargain at a Bognor Regis bookshop today (December 02), as it celebrates Small Business Satruday with a range of great deals.

Heygates Bookshop. Photo: Jack Boskett Media ltd

Heygates Bookshop, in the Bognor Regis Railway Station, is offering a range of ‘blue ticket discounts’ to help customers start (or even finish!) their Christmas shopping this year.

It’s all in honour of Small Business Saturday, which takes place every year to encourage shoppers to uy local and support smaller businesses in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means the discounts – which cover everything from books to literary gifts – are only around for today, and owner Jason Passingham is urging customers to get down and grab a bargain while they can.