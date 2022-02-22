‘Small pockets’ of Horsham district still without power

‘Small pockets’ of the Horsham district are still without power today (Tuesday) following Storm Eunice.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 4:40 pm

Although a number of homes have now been reconnected, some in Horsham, Southwater, Monk’s Gate and West Grinstead are still affected.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks says teams have been working hard overnight to restore power to remaining customers affected by the storm.

A spokesman said: “Our teams have been working in extremely difficult conditions since last Friday to restore power to customers as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Today is the first day since Storm Eunice hit that a Met Office weather warning for wind has not been in place for our central southern region.

“The majority of the remaining faults are on our low voltage network, impacting small pockets of customers.

“Our teams will be working into the night to repair as many of these faults as possible and restore power to customers.”

