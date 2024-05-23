Small sailing boat sinks in Sussex marina after striking harbour wall – in pictures

By Matt Pole
Published 23rd May 2024, 11:55 BST
A small sailing boat has sunk in a Sussex marina after striking a harbour wall.

The boat was reported to have drifted from its anchor outside Brighton Marina yesterday (May 22).

The alarm was raised with HM Coastguard at 7.15am, and the Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team and the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat from Brighton were sent.

The respective teams then confirmed there was no one on board.

The boat sank at about 1.10pm.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “A small sailing boat sank at about 1.10pm on 22 May after it was reported to have drifted from its anchor outside Brighton Marina and struck the harbour wall.

“The alarm was raised with HM Coastguard about 7.15am by a report of concern for the vessel. Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team and the RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Brighton were sent and confirmed there was no one on board. The marina management was alerted.”

