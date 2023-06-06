Smiling centenarian celebrated as she embraces life with a contagious sense of humour

​​A woman who has embraced life with a contagious sense of humour and always instigated fun bringing up her five children has celebrated her 100th birthday with four generations of her family.

Joan Wilson's daughters said their mum was known for her great sense of humour and as she opened her huge pile of birthday cards and presents on Tuesday afternoon, she had a huge smile on her face.

Joan was living on her own until two years ago but moved down to Clapham Lodge Care Home, near Worthing, in February 2021 at the age of 97 to be near her daughter Jane Adamson-Berry, who lives in Lancing.

Jane explained: "There was no central heating. It was freezing and she was so cold she didn't even recognise me. Now, she has put on weight and she is much happier. She is amazing for her age."

Joan Wilson celebrating her 100th birthday with family at Clapham Lodge Care Home, near Worthing

Joan was born in Wembley on June 6, 1923, and moved to Chantry Wood House when she was five. The house, in Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, had been in the family for several generations.

She met her husband Maurice when she was 19 and they were married for more than 60 years before he died in 2005. The couple brought up five children at Chantry Wood House, Annie, who died in 2015, Susan, Michael and twins Jane and Judy.

Jane said: "She met him just 'along the road'. I think she knew his cousin, who introduced them, and he fell head over heels. They married on D-Day, June 6, 1945. He served in the 6th Airborne Division in the British Army. They wanted to get married in case he couldn't come back."

Jane and Susan spoke of an idyllic childhood, filled with fun and games like hide and seek.

Joan Wilson with her daughters, from left, Judy, Jane and Susan

Susan said: "We used to have water fights and she would stick her head out of the bathroom window with buckets of water. She was the instigator. She always used to instigate fun. We have always been a very close knit family. Her family is her life."

There was 3½ acres of land at the house, plenty of space for animal-lover Joan to keep chickens, pigs, cats and dogs, and bred golden retrievers. She also sang in the church choir, which was a big part of her life.

The family never had a car, Maurice and Joan used to cycle everywhere and Joan was still cycling into her 80s, until she got a mobility scooter.

Staff at Clapham Lodge organised lunch for the family on Joan's birthday, as well as musical entertainment and a birthday cake.

Chris Pitt, care manager, said: "We take pride in providing exceptional care and creating a warm, supportive environment for our residents. It is with great joy that we share this significant milestone with our community.

"A testament to resilience, love and unwavering dedication, Joan's life story exemplifies the values that define a truly remarkable individual.

"From the antics of pigs and chickens to the comforting presence of cats and dogs, Joan's affinity for creatures great and small showcased her compassionate spirit and added joy to her daily life.

"Her unwavering commitment to her roots and the enduring memories forged within those walls serve as a testament to the deep sense of belonging she has fostered throughout her life.

"Not only does Joan enrich the lives of those within her immediate family but she also selflessly cared for her mother and father, demonstrating a profound sense of filial love and duty. Her commitment to their well-being exemplifies the deep bonds of family and the values she holds dear."