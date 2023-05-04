Smoking, boozing, skateboarding dog sign causes stir on Chichester social media

An image of a sign warning against dogs that smoke, drink and skateboard has caused a stir on social media.

A user on the Nextdoor Neighbour app posted an image of the sign and said the dog had been ‘banned’ from the top of Centurion Way.

Chichester residents were quick to comment on how ‘cool’ the dog appeared, but following further investigation by this newspaper, it appeared the sign was a hoax.

Unfortunately, no such thing appears in Centurion Way, and the original image can be traced back to at least 2013 when it had been posted to Facebook by a city councillor from Queensland, Australia.

Centurion Way, Chichester, as views from Hunter's Race

The Ipswich local news service picked up the story, but it had been a hoax even then.

