A member of the public contacted the RSPCA after spotting the stack of storage boxes beside Partridge Lane, Charlwood, as she drove to work on Tuesday morning (March 1).

Animal rescuer Chloe Wilson said: "The woman put them in her car and took them to work before calling us for help.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after four snakes were found abandoned in plastic storage boxes that had been stacked up and left beside a road near Horley. Pictures courtesy of the RSPCA

"The four snakes were each inside their own plastic storage box lined with newspaper. Some of the snakes had bowls of water while others had DIY hides.

"It was chucking it down so the top box was beginning to fill with water and the snake could have easily drowned. All of the snakes were dangerously cold having been out in the cold weather.

"I collected them from the woman’s workplace and rushed them to a specialist exotics facility where staff set about trying to carefully and safely warm them up.”

The three Royal pythons and one corn snake will now remain in the care of the specialists.

Sadly it is not unusual for the RSPCA to be called to collect snakes that appear to have been abandoned. It seems that some people take them on without being aware of the commitment involved in taking care of them.

Reptiles may look resilient and tough on the outside but they are completely reliant on their owners to provide the correct environment for their species, including heating and lighting, and an appropriate diet - all of which are essential to keep them healthy and allow them to carry out their natural behaviours.

Reptiles are ectothermic so they rely on their environment to maintain their body temperature. Reptiles that are not native to this country need a heated environment with a specific temperature gradient for the species to regulate their body temperature, in order to stay healthy and allow them to carry out their normal behaviour.

If a reptile becomes too cold they may be unable to feed or move normally and their immune system will not work properly to fight disease, meaning the animal can become very ill.

Chloe added: “These snakes could have perished quickly being left out in the elements, especially on such a cold and wet day. They were lucky to survive and we hope they’ll recover in the care of our colleagues.

“I’d like to appeal to the public and people who live in the area to get in touch with us if they have any information about who may have been responsible for abandoning these snakes.

“Times are hard and we understand that people’s circumstances change but it’s never acceptable to abandon a pet like this.”

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources, and only consider keeping one if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.

For more information about taking care of exotic pets, such as snakes, visit: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/other.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals, like these snakes, please visit the RSPCA website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.