The latest branch of the national chain – which also has stores in Bognor Regis and Crawley – will open at 8am on Wednesday, February 21.

Shoppers love the brand for its wide array of offerings and value-conscious pricing, which sees some customers bagging unexpected bargains.

The Worthing store will open in The Guildbourne Centre, occupying a site previously used by Wilko, but which has sat empty ever since it closed down in October. It is expected to create 75 new jobs for local people, all across a newly refurbished 20,968sqft store.

A spokesperson for the chain said: "Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food.

"There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore.”

1 . A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

