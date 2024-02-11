BREAKING

Sneak peek inside Worthing B&M ahead of opening later this month

Photos sent to Sussex World today (February 11) offer us a sneak peek inside of Worthing’s B&M store, ahead of its much-anticipated opening later this month.
By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Feb 2024, 13:45 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 13:50 GMT

The latest branch of the national chain – which also has stores in Bognor Regis and Crawley – will open at 8am on Wednesday, February 21.

Shoppers love the brand for its wide array of offerings and value-conscious pricing, which sees some customers bagging unexpected bargains.

The Worthing store will open in The Guildbourne Centre, occupying a site previously used by Wilko, but which has sat empty ever since it closed down in October. It is expected to create 75 new jobs for local people, all across a newly refurbished 20,968sqft store.

A spokesperson for the chain said: "Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food.

"There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore.”

A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop.

1. A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop.

2. A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop

A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop.

3. A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop

A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop.

4. A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop

A sneak peek inside Worthing's newest shop. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

