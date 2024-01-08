Snow could be on its way in Hastings and Rother today with freezing temperatures and the Met Office predicting wintry showers.

It is bitterly cold today, with temperatures set to fall even lower this afternoon with the Met Office saying temperatures will be one degree this afternoon and this evening, but feeling like up to minus five degrees with the wind chill factor.

There is a 30 percent chance of a snow flurry at 1pm, with that increasing to an 80 percent chance by 3pm and 4pm. Wind gusting up to 30mph will make things even chillier this afternoon.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “It will be cold, especially in the wind. Some wintry showers possible. Wintry showers are possible, these mainly across eastern areas at first but spreading west through the day. Windy, especially on coasts, exacerbating the cold feel.

"Any wintry showers lingering in the west will move away during the evening, leaving a dry and cold night. Often cloudy, but some clear spells developing, allowing frost to develop. Minimum temperature -3 °C.”