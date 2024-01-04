Snow White panto cast welcomes Eastbourne residents into new charity shop

The cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs livened up the Langney shopping centre when they attended the opening day of the new Eastbourne British Heart Foundation (BHF) shop.

The cast, currently performing at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, stopped by to meet the team and volunteers. The Dame, Nanny Ida Profen, had fun shopping and pulled out some of her favourite pieces.

Snow White, Prince Rupert, and Muddles took photos with Eastbourne residents and welcomed them into the shop, which is packed with winter essentials and features brands like Barbour, UGG, and Converse.

The BHF are calling for volunteers to lend a hand, whether it’s to help on the shop floor, create window displays, or sort donations in the stock room. Volunteers will be welcomed with a hot drink and snacks and a 25 per cent discount as a thank you for their time.

Andrea Valentine, shop manager, said, “It was so much fun having the panto cast here to attend the opening. They took the time to chat with the team and take photos, which made the day that much more special!