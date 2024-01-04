Snow White panto cast welcomes Eastbourne residents into new charity shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
The cast, currently performing at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, stopped by to meet the team and volunteers. The Dame, Nanny Ida Profen, had fun shopping and pulled out some of her favourite pieces.
Snow White, Prince Rupert, and Muddles took photos with Eastbourne residents and welcomed them into the shop, which is packed with winter essentials and features brands like Barbour, UGG, and Converse.
The BHF are calling for volunteers to lend a hand, whether it’s to help on the shop floor, create window displays, or sort donations in the stock room. Volunteers will be welcomed with a hot drink and snacks and a 25 per cent discount as a thank you for their time.
Andrea Valentine, shop manager, said, “It was so much fun having the panto cast here to attend the opening. They took the time to chat with the team and take photos, which made the day that much more special!
“Myself and our assistant manager, Martyn Wright, would like to say a big thank you to all of our team for helping to get the new shop ready for opening. It’s a lovely modern shop with so much space to fill with preloved gems. If you have a spare couple of hours and want to try something new in 2024, feel free to pop in and have a chat about volunteering.”