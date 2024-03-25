Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Editor Caroline Adams takes the plunge for Sage House Dementia Support: A skydiving spectacle for a worthy cause

Caroline Adams, the Editor of Sussex Times, is set to embark on an exhilarating adventure from 15,000 feet to support Sage House Dementia Support. In a daring skydiving challenge scheduled for July, Adams is inviting both adrenaline enthusiasts and philanthropists alike to join her in this epic leap for a cause close to her heart.

About the Skydive Event: The skydiving event is to take place in the picturesque city of Salisbury, promising breathtaking views as participants free-fall from 15,000 feet. This unique opportunity extends an invitation to the community to not only support the noble cause but also to experience the thrill of a lifetime.

Sage House is a dementia support hub in West Sussex

Join the Soaring Effort: Caroline Adams extends an open invitation to individuals willing to embrace the excitement and join her in this daring escapade. Whether you're a seasoned skydiver or a first-timer, this is your chance to make a difference. Donate to support Sage House Dementia Support or take the leap alongside Caroline for an unforgettable experience.

Why Sage House Dementia Support? Sage House is a local organization dedicated to providing essential support and resources for individuals and families affected by dementia. By participating in this skydiving event, you contribute directly to enhancing the quality of life for those in our community facing the challenges of dementia.

How to Get Involved:

Jump with Caroline: Experience the thrill firsthand by participating in the skydive alongside Caroline Adams. Contact us for registration details. £269 for 15,000 ft tandem jump with 60 seconds of freefall.

Donate: Support Sage House Dementia Support by making a donation. Every contribution makes a meaningful impact.

Spread the Word: Help us raise awareness by sharing this initiative with your friends, family, and colleagues.

Contact Information: For inquiries, interviews, or participation details, please contact:

Caroline Adams

About Sage House Dementia Support:

Sage House is a dedicated organization committed to providing support and resources for individuals and families affected by dementia, ensuring a compassionate and understanding community.

Follow the Journey:

Follow Caroline Adams' skydiving journey and event updates on social media: FB Sussex Times

Instagram sussex_times

Make a Difference:

To donate or learn more about Sage House Dementia Support, visit: Click to Donate

