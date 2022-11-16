The sold-out Dance for Dinners event in Shoreham has raised almost £1,300 for The Trussell Trust's foodbanks in Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton, to help them feed families at Christmas.

Zumba and BollyX dance fitness instructors joined forces for the two-hour fundraising event at The Shoreham Centre on Saturday, November 12.

Organiser Jo Gibson, from Zumba With Jo, said: "We raised a fabulous £1,297 for food bank operators The Trussell Trust. Henna Chowdhury, the mayor of Worthing, and Andy McGregor, the chairman of Adur Council came and opened the event. They joined in the dancing, too!

"Eight dance fitness instructors collaborated to bring an eclectic mix of international rhythms and routines for a sell-out audience. Local tutors from Worthing, Southwick, Shoreham and Rustington joined London-based Bollywood instructors, who came from London to perform.

"There was a fantastic atmosphere as everyone danced and sang through this two-hour event. The finale was a wonderful display from Brighton's adult learning difficulty charity Spiral, who performed with their carers on stage.

"Lancing's South Coast Gym were at the event, too, providing information to participants on how to improve their fitness, and sponsored one of the main raffle prizes."

1. Dance for Dinners Jo Gibson, left, with all the instructors for the Dance for Dinners fundraising event Photo: Jo Gibson

2. Dance for Dinners Photo: Jo Gibson

3. Dance for Dinners Photo: Jo Gibson

4. Dance for Dinners Photo: Jo Gibson