Soldiers stand guard outside Morrisons in Littlehampton as a touching tribute on VJ Day

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 14th Aug 2025, 09:49 BST
Soldiers are standing guard outside Morrisons in Littlehampton as a touching tribute on VJ Day.

The post toppers have been created by the Woolly Wednesday group that is based at the store, making a memorable spectacle for shoppers.

The posts outside the entrance have been covered with VJ Day tributes including soldiers and poppies.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the store, said: "They look amazing, as always. A special thanks to Dianne, who made the soldiers. Thanks to all our Woolly Wednesday ladies, who make items to sell in store to raise money for Marie Curie each week."

Soldiers standing guard outside Morrisons in Littlehampton as a touching tribute on VJ Day

1. VJ Day

Soldiers standing guard outside Morrisons in Littlehampton as a touching tribute on VJ Day Photo: Alison Whitburn

The posts outside the entrance have been covered with VJ Day tributes including soldiers and poppies

2. VJ Day

The posts outside the entrance have been covered with VJ Day tributes including soldiers and poppies Photo: Alison Whitburn

One of the soldiers standing guard outside Morrisons in Littlehampton as a touching tribute on VJ Day

3. VJ Day

One of the soldiers standing guard outside Morrisons in Littlehampton as a touching tribute on VJ Day Photo: Alison Whitburn

One of the soldiers standing guard outside Morrisons in Littlehampton as a touching tribute on VJ Day

4. VJ Day

One of the soldiers standing guard outside Morrisons in Littlehampton as a touching tribute on VJ Day Photo: Alison Whitburn

Related topics:SoldiersMorrisonsMarie Curie
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice