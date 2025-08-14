Soldiers stand guard outside Morrisons in Littlehampton as a touching tribute on VJ Day

The post toppers have been created by the Woolly Wednesday group that is based at the store, making a memorable spectacle for shoppers.
The posts outside the entrance have been covered with VJ Day tributes including soldiers and poppies.
Alison Whitburn, community champion at the store, said: "They look amazing, as always. A special thanks to Dianne, who made the soldiers. Thanks to all our Woolly Wednesday ladies, who make items to sell in store to raise money for Marie Curie each week."
