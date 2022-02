Although a number of homes have now been reconnected, some in Horsham, Monk’s Gate and West Grinstead are still affected.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks says teams have been working hard to restore power to remaining customers affected by the storm.

A spokesman said: “Our teams have been working in extremely difficult conditions since last Friday to restore power to customers as quickly and as safely as possible.”